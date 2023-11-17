Azerbaijan Sets Up Public Law Legal Entities Under State Water Resources Agency - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Under the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, five legal entities of public law have been established, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the Regional Water Management and Land Reclamation Service was established through reorganization in the form of the "Land Reclamation and Water Management of Azerbaijan" Open Joint Stock Company, subordinated to the Agency;

- United Service for Water Supply of Large Cities through reorganization in the form of transformation of "Azersu" Open Joint Stock Company, subordinated to the Agency;

- Scientific Research Institute of Water Management and Land Reclamation through reorganization in the form of transformation of Scientific Research Institute of Land Reclamation of "Azerbaijan Land Reclamation and Water Management" Open Joint Stock Company, subordinated to the Agency;

- Directorate of Construction Objects by reorganization in the form of transformation of United Directorate of Reclamation and Irrigation Construction Objects under "Land Reclamation and Water Management of Azerbaijan" Open Joint-Stock Company, subordinated to the Agency;

- Design Institute of Water and Land Reclamation Complex through reorganization in the form of transformation of Azerbaijan State Institute for Design of Water Management Facilities "Azdövsutəslayihə" under "Land Reclamation and Water Management" Open Joint-Stock Company and "Sukanal" Research and Design Institute under "Azersu" Open Joint-Stock Company.

