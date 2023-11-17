Ferries Construction For Caspian Fleet To Kick Off In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 17. The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov has instructed the Ministry of Transport to take measures to ensure the construction of ferries in the Caspian Sea by 2024, Trend reports.

As he noted, Kazakhstan needs to increase the potential of its domestic industry. The domestic industry must cover the basic needs of the transport industry, from the production of bitumen and rails to internal combustion locomotives and heavy vehicles.

"To do this, the ministries of transport and industry and Samruk-Kazyna JSC need to build clear industrial development plans taking into account the needs of the transport industry," he said.

In addition, Alikhan Smailov was also instructed to work on the issues of regulating strategic access roads, consider the issue of creating an Institute for the Development of Transport and Logistics, and ensure the reservation of land for infrastructure road and railway projects.

Kazakhstan is located on major transport corridors. To date, 13 international transport corridors have been formed and operate in Kazakhstan: 5 railways and 8 roads.

From January through October 2023, the volume of transit transportation by rail increased by 19 percent to 22.5 million tons of cargo and by road transport by 17 percent to 3.4 million tons.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel