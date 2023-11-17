Ferries Construction For Caspian Fleet To Kick Off In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 17. The Prime
Minister of Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov has instructed the Ministry
of Transport to take measures to ensure the construction of ferries
in the Caspian Sea by 2024, Trend reports.
As he noted, Kazakhstan needs to increase the potential of its
domestic industry. The domestic industry must cover the basic needs
of the transport industry, from the production of bitumen and rails
to internal combustion locomotives and heavy vehicles.
"To do this, the ministries of transport and industry and
Samruk-Kazyna JSC need to build clear industrial development plans
taking into account the needs of the transport industry," he
said.
In addition, Alikhan Smailov was also instructed to work on the
issues of regulating strategic access roads, consider the issue of
creating an Institute for the Development of Transport and
Logistics, and ensure the reservation of land for infrastructure
road and railway projects.
Kazakhstan is located on major transport corridors. To date, 13
international transport corridors have been formed and operate in
Kazakhstan: 5 railways and 8 roads.
From January through October 2023, the volume of transit
transportation by rail increased by 19 percent to 22.5 million tons
of cargo and by road transport by 17 percent to 3.4 million
tons.
