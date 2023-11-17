Jordanians Take To Streets In Solidarity With Palestinians, Denounce Israeli Crimes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra)-- Jordanians rallied in downtown Amman after Friday prayer in a solidarity march with the Palestinians amid the Israeli crimes against them in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in front of the Al-Husseini Mosque in downtown Amman.Marchers shouted anti-Israel slogans, criticizing Israel's brutal treatment of the Palestinian people and declaring that Jordan, its king, people, and government support them in their struggle against the Israeli occupation's brutal aggression until the Palestinian people's hopes of establishing an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.Other demonstration took place in different part of Amman including in front of Al-Kalouti Mosque.