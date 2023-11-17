Doha Metro Announces New Metrolink Route

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A new metrolink route has been added to Doha Metro's network, with operations beginning next week. This was announced by Doha Metro and Lusail Tram on social media.

It stated that the new M138 metrolink service will be available from Sunday, November 19, 2023.

The new route will launch from the Msheireb Metro Station to cover Souq Waqif, Corniche, and Bank Street.