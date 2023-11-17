Spain Denounces Targeting Vicinity Of Jordanian Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra)-- Spain strongly condemned the strike that targeted the vicinity of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, wounding seven personnel working at the facility.
The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement today Madrid's solidarity with the Jordanian government and with the injured.
It stressed that it is necessary to respect international humanitarian law, especially those related to health sector workers, while performing their duty in dealing with innocent civilians.
