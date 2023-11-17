Two Palestinians Martyred By Israeli Occupation Gunfire In Khalil

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinians were shot dead by gunfire of Israeli occupation forces on Friday near Al-Khalil (Hebron), south of the occupied West Bank, according to health authorities.
The two Palestinian martyrs were identified as Mohammad Abu Meizar and Abdulrahman Abu Sneina, they said in a press release.
The shooting took place when Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a vehicle carrying the two young Palestinians at the northern entrance of Al-Khalil, according to local sources.
Earlier in the day, three Palestinians fell martyred and seven others were injured early Friday as Israeli occupation forces attacked a group of people at Jenin refugee camp, north of the occupied West Bank. (pickup previous)
