United Nations’S Top Woman Police Officer ‘A Young Agent Of Change’

An Indonesian police officer serving at the UN Mission in the Central African Republic, MINUSCA, was on Thursday awarded a top peacekeeping

honour.



First Sergeant Renita Rismayanti received the prestigious Woman Police Officer of the Year Award during a ceremony at UN Headquarters in New York.

At 27, she is the youngest recipient in the Award's 13-year history.

Working for change



Ms. Rismayanti is deployed as a crime database officer at

MINUSCA , which has a mandate that includes protecting civilians and supporting security sector reform.

She has helped conceptualize and develop a database that enables UN Police (UNPOL) to map and analyse crime and disorder hotspots.

“I accept this award on behalf of all those quietly working for positive change,” she said.



'Remember your limitless potential'



Ms. Rismayanti thanked the MINUSCA leadership, her section chief, and her colleagues.



“Through great dedication and teamwork, we have achieved great success,” she said, noting that their work has contributed to enhancing security for vulnerable communities, including women and girls.



Reflecting on her journey as a police officer, she spoke about the importance of listening to your inner voice and never giving up on becoming the person you aspire to be.



“To all women, wherever you may be, I urge you to remember your limitless potential,” she said.

“You possess the power to enact change, inspire others, and leave an enduring mark upon the world. Let us extend our hand to those seeking their path, for genuine empowerment lies in uplifting others.”



Agent of change



The head of UN Peacekeeping, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, commended Ms. Rismayanti for making both the United Nations and her home country very proud.



Her work is in turn helping the CAR security forces to better plan for their operations in a gender-sensitive manner, he added.



“Today, we are celebrating a United Nations Police officer, who, as a young agent of change, has advanced the United Nations' efforts to leverage data and technology to ensure the efficiency of our operations and relevance of the United Nations for the future,” he said.



