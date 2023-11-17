Indonesian Ambassador Encourages Efforts To Improve Bilateral Relations Between Indonesia And Sudan

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan on Thursday (16/11) held a meeting with the Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE. Ali Al Sadiq at the temporary government office complex in Port Sudan.

Apart from that, Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko also conveyed a number of achievements in improving bilateral relations, including sending scholarship program participants, both Darmasiswa and KNB scholarships from Sudan, as well as facilitating Sudanese business actors to take part in the 2023 Indonesian Trade Expo.

On this occasion, Ambassador Sunarko also expressed his appreciation for Sudan's support for Indonesia's candidacy at the UN Human Rights Council for the 2024 – 2026 period.

Responding to this, the Sudanese Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation and was committed to facilitating the Indonesian Embassy's various efforts to improve Sudan-Indonesia relations and hoped that efforts to improve bilateral relations would continue and bring benefits to both countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Khartoum, Sudan.