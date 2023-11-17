12Grids Has A Stellar Day 1 At The Africa Tech Festival 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 12Grids made a remarkable mark on the first day of the Africa Tech Festival 2023. The event, held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, brought together some of the most influential personalities in the tech industry, government officials, and thought leaders from around the globe.



The highlight of Day 1 for 12Grids was a series of high-profile meetings with distinguished individuals, including a meeting with the Minister from Cape Town and the Consul General of India- P.S. Gangadhar. These discussions revolved around innovation and revolutionary technologies, showcasing 12Grids' commitment to fostering global collaborations and exploring new avenues for growth.



Ms Usakoyal, Web Communication Specialist at 12Grids, expressed enthusiasm about the successful engagements, stating, "We are honoured to have had the opportunity to engage with such esteemed personalities at the Africa Tech Festival. These meetings not only underscore the significance of our presence on the global stage but also open doors for potential collaborations that align with our mission and values."



The Africa Tech Festival serves as a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration among industry leaders, and 12Grids has positioned itself as a key player in shaping the future of customer experience technology. As the festival progresses, 12Grids looks forward to further engagements, partnerships, and showcasing their cutting-edge solutions.



