Casio To Release G-SHOCK And Dragon Ball Z Collaboration Model

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, June 17, 2020 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the release of a new addition to the G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches. The GA-110JDB has been developed in collaboration with Dragon Ball Z, a Japanese TV anime series popular with fans worldwide.



Based on the GA-110 which features a big watch case with a 3D presence, the new GA-110JDB expresses the worldview of Dragon Ball Z using bold color and design. The orange body and watch bands are covered in Dragon Ball illustrations and graphic elements, including scenes of training and growth for the main character, Son Goku. The dial and logo are enhanced with a gold accents, for a strong impact. The inset dial in the 9 o'clock position displays a four-star ball motif. This ball is one of the seven dragon balls, and is the one most closely associated with Son Goku. In the 3 o'clock position, there is a“Z” motif. The Dragon Ball Z logo can be found on the case back and on the special package. This unique product design befits this special collaboration model.



Dragon Ball Z



Dragon Ball Z is an adventure story involving the quest to find the seven dragon balls. Whoever finds all seven can have any wish granted. The series focuses on the journey of the main character, Son Goku, as he makes friends and protects the world from evil forces, all the while constantly striving to become a better, stronger version of himself. For the full line-up, please visit Resistance200 meters

Magnetic ResistanceISO 764-compliant

World Time29 time zones (48 cities and Coordinated Universal Time); daylight saving on/off; home city/world time city swapping

Stopwatch1/1000 second; measuring capacity: 99:59'59.999"; measuring modes: elapsed time, lap time, split time, others: speed (0 to 1998 units/hour)

Countdown TimerMeasuring unit: 1 second; countdown range: 24 hours, countdown start time setting range: 1 minute to 24 hours (1-minute increments and 1-hour increments); other: auto repeat

Alarm5 daily alarms (with 1 snooze alarm); hourly time signal

Other FunctionsFull auto-calendar; 12/24-hour format; auto LED light with afterglow: 1.5/3.0 seconds

Accuracy at Normal Temperature±15 seconds per month

Battery LifeApprox. 2 years on CR1220

Size of 2×16

Total WeightApprox. 72g

