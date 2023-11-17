Azerbaijan Forecasts Growth In Non-Oil Sector In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan's
Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov has forecasted a 1.7 percent
decrease in the oil and gas sector, and 4.6 percent growth in the
non-oil sector of the country in 2024, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a meeting of the Azerbaijani
Parliament's Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship
Committee.
The official noted that these forecasts meet the goal of
ensuring the country's economic stability through the development
of the non-oil sector.
"These indicators will be achieved as a result of ongoing
measures. The outcome of steps taken in the development of the
non-oil sector will be the successful achievement of set goals and
tasks. Large-scale activities are being carried out to restore the
liberated territories," he added.
The economy of Azerbaijan expanded 0.5 percent year-on-year from
January through October 2023, easing from a 5.2 percent growth in
the same period last year. The non-oil and gas sector increased by
3.1 percent, while the oil and gas sector contracted 2.3
percent.
