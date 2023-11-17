Azerbaijan Establishes State Control Service For Water Use And Protection - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17 . State Control
Service for Water Use and Protection has been established under the
State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
a decree on a number of measures to ensure the activities of the
State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan.
The "Regulation on the State Water Resources Agency of
Azerbaijan" and the "Structure of the State Water Resources Agency
of Azerbaijan" have been approved following the decree.
The State Control Service for Water Use and Protection has been
established within the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan,
based on the Management of Hydrogeological and Reclamation Service
and Control of the Use and Protection of Water of the Azerbaijan
Amelioration and Water Farm OJSC.
MENAFN17112023000187011040ID1107446352
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.