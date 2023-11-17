Azerbaijan Talks Repair Of Unfair Competition Signs By Local Market Players (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17 . Azerbaijan's
State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control
implemented measures that allowed 23 market organizations to
voluntarily correct legal infractions linked to the unauthorized
use of a competitor's trademark, head of the service Mammad
Abbasbeyli wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"The prevention of illegal use of a competitor's trademark
serves as a safeguard against unfair competition for other market
entities and prevents consumers from being misled," he said.
He also stated that correcting the aforementioned infractions
helped to limit the potential of unfair competition.
The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control
under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan contributes to the
development and implementation of state policy in the areas of
antimonopoly policy, public procurement, technical regulation,
standardization, metrology, and consumer protection. The
fundamental aim of the service is to provide circumstances for free
competition and effective entrepreneurship protection, ensuring the
long-term development of the Azerbaijani economy.
The service was established by the decree of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan İlham Aliyev dated October 23, 2019.
