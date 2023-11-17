Azerbaijan Talks Repair Of Unfair Competition Signs By Local Market Players (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17 . Azerbaijan's State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control implemented measures that allowed 23 market organizations to voluntarily correct legal infractions linked to the unauthorized use of a competitor's trademark, head of the service Mammad Abbasbeyli wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"The prevention of illegal use of a competitor's trademark serves as a safeguard against unfair competition for other market entities and prevents consumers from being misled," he said.

He also stated that correcting the aforementioned infractions helped to limit the potential of unfair competition.

The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan contributes to the development and implementation of state policy in the areas of antimonopoly policy, public procurement, technical regulation, standardization, metrology, and consumer protection. The fundamental aim of the service is to provide circumstances for free competition and effective entrepreneurship protection, ensuring the long-term development of the Azerbaijani economy.

The service was established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan İlham Aliyev dated October 23, 2019.

