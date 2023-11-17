Civilian Killed As Russian Forces Shell Bilozerka Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled Bilozerka community in Kherson region, killing a 60-year-old man.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army shelled a house in Veletenske of Bilozerka community," the report says.

Around 11:20, a 60-year-old man received fatal injuries in his own home.

As reported by Ukrinform, two women, who were injured the day before, died in the hospital in Kherson region on November 17. It was also reported about the death of an unknown woman without an established place of residence.