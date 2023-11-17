               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Civilian Killed As Russian Forces Shell Bilozerka Community


11/17/2023 7:15:17 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled Bilozerka community in Kherson region, killing a 60-year-old man.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army shelled a house in Veletenske of Bilozerka community," the report says.

Russian forces hit residential building in Kherson

Around 11:20, a 60-year-old man received fatal injuries in his own home.

As reported by Ukrinform, two women, who were injured the day before, died in the hospital in Kherson region on November 17. It was also reported about the death of an unknown woman without an established place of residence.

