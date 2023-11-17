Border Guards Repel Assault In Svatove Sector, Enemy Retreats With Losses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The border guards of the "Steel Border" offensive guard brigade, together with their comrades in the Svatove direction, repelled the enemy's assault.

This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

"The defenders destroyed ten units of enemy infantry, another twenty invaders crawled away from the battlefield as "three-hundreds" (injured – ed.). The enemy is again making the same mistakes... Apparently, the border guards still have a lot of work to do to clear Ukrainian land," the post reads.

As reported. From February 24, 2022 to November 17, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 316,760 Russian invaders, including 1,140 occupiers in the past 24 hours.

Photo: State Border Guard Service