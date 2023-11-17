Up To 2,500 Trucks Waiting To Leave Poland For Last Few Days - Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish carriers continue to block truck traffic at the three main checkpoints - Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska, and Krakivets. This has caused queues at other checkpoints to Poland.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, reported this on the air of the United News telethon, Ukrinform saw.

"The blocking of traffic for trucks in three directions continues. As of this morning, there are about 2,400 trucks on the territory of Poland heading out of this country to Ukraine. The largest number of trucks is in front of the Yahodyn checkpoint, 1,100 trucks," he said.

According to the spokesperson, several trucks are allowed to cross in all directions per hour. The only more or less intense traffic is observed at the Krakivets checkpoint, when trucks are leaving Ukraine.

Demchenko noted that carriers have started choosing other routes. "For several days now we have been observing the accumulation of trucks opposite the Shehyni checkpoint. There are about 1,100 trucks there," he said, adding that the total number of vehicles waiting to cross the border from Poland to Ukraine has been at the level of 2,400-2,500 for the last few days.

European Commission may punishfor blocking border with Ukraine - media

Regarding yesterday's warning strike by Slovak carriers, Demchenko noted that it lasted half an hour and did not affect traffic. "There was no major blockage of traffic for trucks. The queue is observed on the territory of Slovakia in the direction of Ukraine - about 500 trucks," he said.

As of the morning, there were about 1,100 trucks in the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint, and about 300 trucks in the direction of the Uhryniv, Ustyluh, and Smilnytsia checkpoints.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Among the demands to the Polish government are the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers; toughening of ECMT (European Conference of Ministers of Transport) transportation rules for foreigners; the inability to register a company in Poland if its financial activities are not in the EU; a separate queue for cars with EU license plates; a separate queue at all borders for empty trucks; and access to the Ukrainian Shliakh system.