Baku Int'l Short Film Festival Wraps Up

The 14th Baku International Short Film Festival has wrapped up.

The Culture Ministry and the State Cinema Agency are the official partners of the festival, established by the Centre for Young Cinematographers, Azernews reports.

Director of the Baku International Short Film Festival Fehruz Shamiyev and Advisor to the Culture Minister Orkhan Fikratoglu, who spoke at the closing ceremony, shared their thoughts on the six-day film festival, which became one of the brightest events in the cultural life of the country and attracted the attention of international experts in the field of film industry. The host of the evening is Honored Artist Elnur Karimov.

The 14th Baku International Short Film Festival received 704 films from 78 countries. The selection committee, which consisted of well-known cinema experts, included 42 films from 32 countries in the international competition program.

Some 17 films were represented in the Asian Talents category. The local competition program featured 26 short films. The winner in this category were presented with the Golden Pomegranate Award.

The winners of the 14th Baku International Short Film Festival are the following:

Golden Pomegranate Award (Qızıl Nar):

"Best Animation": "The Fable of the Wolf", directors Vuk Palibric and Tanja Brzakovic (Serbia),

“Best Documentary Film":“Galina Petrovna”, dir. Nikita Lovetsky (Kyrgyzstan),

“Best Feature Film":“None of This”, dir. Patricio Martinez and Francisco Canton (Spain - Argentina - USA).

Other nominations:

"Best Director of an Animated Film" - dir. Cedric Aigat and David Van de Weyer, "The Magic Fairy" (Belgium-Bulgaria),

"Best Feature Film Director" - dir. Kowser Younis, "My Friend" (Egypt),

"Best Documentary Film Director" - dir. Iman Behruzi, "Three Sisters" (Iran),

"Best Editing" - "The Real Truth about the Battle", dir. Andrea Slavicek (Croatia – Spain),

“Best Screenplay” –“The Devil”, dir. Jan Bujnowski (Poland),

Special jury prizes:

Animated film "Hadith" - dir. Nazrin Aghamaliyeva (Azerbaijan - USA - Czech Republic),

Documentary film "When the rocket is on the launch pad" - dir. Bohao Liu (China - USA),

Documentary film "Divar" - dir. Evrim Inci (Türkiye),

Feature film "Around Teruel" - dir. Manuel Omonte (Spain),

Feature film "Aykuo" - dir. Ayal Adamov (Russia),

Feature film "A Little Love" - dir. Aidzhan Gasymbey (Kazakhstan).

Asian Talents

“Best Screenplay” –“The Wedding Song”, dir. Adalat Omarov (Kyrgyzstan),

“Best Director” –“One Day in the Life of a Salesman”, dir. Erinç Durlanık (Türkiye),

“Best Film” –“Broken Ends”, dir. Alireza Kazemipour (Iran).

Local competition

In this program "Qızıl Nar" the following were awarded:

“Best Documentary Film” –“Good Morning, Mother's Dawn”, dir. Kurchaily Mamedov,

“Best Feature Film” –“Hello, Isa”, dir. Samad Agayev.

Other nominations

Cinemobil –“The Watchmaker”, dir. Huseynaga Aslanov,

Prize of AzerbaijanFilm Studio - "Together, Alone", dir. Kasim Ordek,

From the Guild of Producers of Azerbaijan "Best Producer" - Emil Najafov,

“Jury Diploma” –“Home Front”, dir. Gulay Babayeva,

“Best student film” –“The Pianist”, dir. Mammadmin Alizadeh,

“Best Social Video” –“Khojaly”, dir. Vusal Gamdullayev,

"Best Director" – dir. Elmar Bayramov, "Breathing",

"Best Screenplay" - "Polar Star", screenwriters Shirin Ahmadov and Elmar Farzali.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, Milli.

Photo Credits: Rustam Ismayilov