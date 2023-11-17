In Nine Months, 571 Kilometres Of Roads Reconstructed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
According to the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan, 571.8
kilometers of roads, avenues, and streets have been constructed,
reconstructed, and repaired in 9 months of the current year, Azernews reports.
Of these, 296.7 kilometers are roads of national importance,
254.1 kilometers are roads of local importance, and 21 kilometers
are roads of the capital.
MENAFN17112023000195011045ID1107446339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.