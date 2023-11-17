In Nine Months, 571 Kilometres Of Roads Reconstructed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

According to the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan, 571.8 kilometers of roads, avenues, and streets have been constructed, reconstructed, and repaired in 9 months of the current year, Azernews reports.

Of these, 296.7 kilometers are roads of national importance, 254.1 kilometers are roads of local importance, and 21 kilometers are roads of the capital.