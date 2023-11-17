               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Special Forces Of Azerbaijani Navy Holds Briefing


11/17/2023 7:15:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 17, a briefing was presented to the participants of the Doğu Akdeniz-2023 international exercise (Eastern Mediterranean-2023) held in Marmaris, Türkiye., Azernews reports.

The briefing provided information about the objectives, scenario, and area of the exercise, as well as the assigned tasks and activities to be accomplished.

In the exercise involving a group of servicemen of the Marine Special Forces detachment of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, tasks will be accomplished on various episodes.

The international exercise will last until November 25 of the current year.

