Special Forces Of Azerbaijani Navy Holds Briefing

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 17, a briefing was presented to the participants of
the Doğu Akdeniz-2023 international exercise (Eastern
Mediterranean-2023) held in Marmaris, Türkiye., Azernews reports.
The briefing provided information about the objectives,
scenario, and area of the exercise, as well as the assigned tasks
and activities to be accomplished.
In the exercise involving a group of servicemen of the Marine
Special Forces detachment of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, tasks
will be accomplished on various episodes.
The international exercise will last until November 25 of the
current year.
