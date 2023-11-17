Kuwait's Parliament Speaker Congratulates Oman On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Speaker of National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent Friday two cables of congratulations to President of Oman's State Council Sheikh Abdulmalik Al-Khalili and Chairman of Shura Council Khalid bin Hilal Al Mawali on Oman's National Day. (end) nma

