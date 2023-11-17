(MENAFN- Baystreet) Gold Heads for First Weekly Gain in Three

Gold prices extended their rise on Friday and were set to log their first weekly gain in three, as investors stepped-up bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates, pressuring the dollar and Treasury yields.

Spot gold Increased was up 0.2% at $1,984.48 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Nov. 6 in the last session. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,987.20.

Experts note the bullion is up 2.5% so far this week.

Spot silver rose 0.4% to $23.8 U.S. per ounce and up 7.2% for the week so far, while platinum was flat at $892.65 U.S., but has gained 6.4% for the week.

Palladium was also steady at $1,037.46 U.S. per ounce, but was heading for its best week in a year.

