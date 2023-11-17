An Avenue For 'Recoupling' US And China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The establishment of the US-China economic and financial working groups in September 2023
marked a noteworthy pivot
in the often volatile relations between Washington and Beijing.
Amid the escalating tensions of what is widely recognized as“great power rivalry,” these working groups have the potential to foster greater stability between the world's two largest economic superpowers.
In recent years,“decoupling” has become a buzzword that symbolizes the United States and China's intent to disentangle their economies. The establishment of the working groups challenges this notion to an extent.
While certain dynamics of the ongoing trade war and the pandemic may have hinted at a move towards
reduced interdependence , complete economic decoupling is likely
to harm
both the United States and China.
Astute policymakers on both sides are wary of the
risks associated with decoupling . The reality remains that bilateral economic ties are characterized by intrinsic interdependence.
Trade between the United States and China has remained substantial. As of August 2023, the total value of the US trade in goods with China
exceeded US$369 billion . China has also been one of the largest foreign creditors to the US government,
holding $821 billion
worth of US Treasury bonds in July 2023.
The working groups will serve as a forum for bilateral policy exchange. Under the guidance of high-ranking officials from both countries, they offer a structured channel for sustained dialogue, promising several benefits.
