The Grand Strategy Shaping Australia's New Worldview

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The term“grand strategy” may perplex, but
many employ
the technique even if not naming it such. Most governments seek to build and then apply national power in their attempts to establish sought-after relationships with other states.
Grand strategies are whole-of-government, involving
diplomatic ,
informational , military and
economic
power. They are of most use to
states with limited power
that need to focus scarce resources on their most important concerns.
The
grand strategy methodology
is a useful framework with which to consider Australia and its contemporary international policies and activities
as a middle power .
Like other small and middle powers, grand strategy informs Australia's
statecraft ,
the application
of diverse forms of national power. Grand strategy also involves building
particular forms of national power
in a manner appropriate to achieving the desired objectives.
Australia has developed a balance of power grand strategy that will be of a scale“sufficient...to deter aggression and coercion” and generate“a strategic equilibrium.” Such a grand strategy assumes that others can be stopped from achieving their ambitions by being as, or more, powerful than them.
Power is gained by building up military and economic might, by forming collective defense alliances with others, or by doing both. This grand strategy is clearly focused at the great power level and implicitly at China.
The balance of power grand strategy is steadily being implemented.
MENAFN17112023000159011032ID1107446300
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.