The Grand Strategy Shaping Australia's New Worldview

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The term“grand strategy” may perplex, but

many employ

the technique even if not naming it such. Most governments seek to build and then apply national power in their attempts to establish sought-after relationships with other states.

Grand strategies are whole-of-government, involving

diplomatic ,

informational , military and

economic

power. They are of most use to

states with limited power

that need to focus scarce resources on their most important concerns.

The

grand strategy methodology

is a useful framework with which to consider Australia and its contemporary international policies and activities

as a middle power .



Like other small and middle powers, grand strategy informs Australia's

statecraft ,

the application

of diverse forms of national power. Grand strategy also involves building

particular forms of national power

in a manner appropriate to achieving the desired objectives.

Australia has developed a balance of power grand strategy that will be of a scale“sufficient...to deter aggression and coercion” and generate“a strategic equilibrium.” Such a grand strategy assumes that others can be stopped from achieving their ambitions by being as, or more, powerful than them.

Power is gained by building up military and economic might, by forming collective defense alliances with others, or by doing both. This grand strategy is clearly focused at the great power level and implicitly at China.

The balance of power grand strategy is steadily being implemented.

