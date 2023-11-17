Kuwait's Parliament Speaker Congratulates Morocco On Independence Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Speaker of National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent Friday two cables of congratulations to President of the Moroccan House of Councillors Enaam Mayara and Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi on Morocco's Independence Day. (end) nma

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.