IV Forum Of Young Entrepreneurs Takes Place In Baku SME House

The IV Forum of Young Entrepreneurs was held in "Baku SME
House," jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the
Youth Foundation, and the Small and Medium Business Development
Agency (SMB), Azernews reports.
More than 100 entrepreneurs, active participants in the
entrepreneurial ecosystem, start-ups, and young people interested
in business activities took part in the event held within the
framework of World Entrepreneurship Week.
The forum was organised within the framework of the events
within the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" announced in our country on the
occasion of the 100th anniversary of the great leader Heydar
Aliyev, who played a great role in the development of
entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan.
The event started with the singing of the National Anthem of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and a minute of silence in memory of our
sheikhs who died for the territorial integrity of our country.
Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gaibov, Chairman of the Board
of KOBIA Orkhan Mammadov, Executive Director of the Youth
Foundation Gadir Khalilov, and Deputy Chairman of the Board of the
State Employment Agency Ulvi Abasguliyev spoke at the forum.
The speeches discussed measures to support the development of
entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, the popularisation of
entrepreneurship among young people, the importance of projects
implemented in this direction, innovative approaches to
entrepreneurial initiatives of young people, the role of young
people in the development of entrepreneurial ecosystems in our
country, the improvement of knowledge and skills of young people
interested in entrepreneurship, adaptation of young people to the
challenges of the modern labour market, and informing them about
the steps taken in the direction of unlocking their potential.
The forum also featured a video message by Jonathan Ortmans,
co-founder of Global Entrepreneurship Week and President of the
Global Entrepreneurship Network.
In the panel discussion "Entrepreneur's Notebook: Investments of
Tomorrow", organised as part of the event, representatives of the
Youth Fund, Innovation Centre LLC, State Tax Service, Caucasus
Ventures Foundation, and SABAH Innovation Centre discussed
youth entrepreneurship in the field of entrepreneurship. They were
informed about the innovations and concessions of the state and
answered the questions of the participants.
It should be noted that the main goal of the Forum of Young
Entrepreneurs, which is being held in our country for the fourth
time and has become traditional, is to popularise entrepreneurship
among young people, informing them about the available
opportunities and mechanisms of state support. to implement
business projects, support them in acquiring basic knowledge to
create their own business, and support entrepreneurship to unite
its subjects.
