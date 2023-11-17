Azerbaijan Taking Steps To Transition To Low-Waste Electric Transport

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A meeting with representatives of UNEP and international
consulting company "RECC Caucasus" was held in connection with the
preparation of a project document "Transition to low-waste electric
transport in Azerbaijan" within the framework of cooperation with
the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)" in the State
Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, Azernews reports.
According to the Azerbaijani State Agency, at the meeting,
discussions were held with the other party on issues related to the
preparation of the "National Plan for Electromobility" and the
project implemented by UNEP. The agency informs that Azerbaijan has
presented information on the work done by the Ministry of Energy to
increase the share of "green energy" in the grid.
It was reported that the project "Transition to low-waste
electric transport in Azerbaijan" is planned to be completed in
2024-2025.
Another party noted that the measures to be taken for the
preparation of the national plan will make an exceptional
contribution to the project implemented by UNEP.
The meeting was attended by members of the Working Group
established by the relevant order of the Ministry of Energy in
connection with the "Preparation of the National Plan for
Electromobility" within the framework of the implementation of the
Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026. Republic of
Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijan Republic has an opportunity to take the lead in
positively shaping and implementing social and environmental
justice by developing transparent policies that utilise life cycle
assessments (LCAs) to capture and quantify the risks,
uncertainties, and vulnerabilities of new technologies and to
understand the trade-offs that exist not just in the Azerbaijan
Republic but beyond its borders as well. To this end, the
administration should commission a national study of projected
renewable energy technology waste quantities and types.
This will help the Azerbaijan Republic devise strategies to
increase its resiliency to system disruptions, manage its reliance
on offshore supply chains for critical materials and disposal, and
improve domestic energy and waste management infrastructure.
The transition to low-waste electric transport in Azerbaijan is
an important step towards achieving the goals of environmental
justice, sustainability, and energy independence. The Azerbaijan
Republic should continue to prioritise the development of improved
technologies and policies to ensure the safe and sustainable
disposal or recycling of renewable technologies.
