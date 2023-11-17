Head Of Nakhchivan City Executive Power Dismissed From His Post - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mirsanani Seyidov has been dismissed from the post of head of
Nakhchivan City Executive Power.
The relevant order was signed by President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
