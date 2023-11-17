               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Forces Hit Residential Building In Kherson


11/17/2023 6:09:10 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 17, Russian troops hit a residential building in Kherson.

According to the State Emergency Service , last night, the Russians massively shelled Kherson, explosions were heard throughout the city.

The invaders fired 43 shells from various types of weapons at city neighborhoods. A warehouse, two cars and two outbuildings caught fire.
A residential building was hit.

Read also: Six killed amid 58 Russian attacks on Kherson region over past day

All fires have been extinguished, the State Emergency Service emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops fired 347 shells in Kherson region over the day, killing six people.

MENAFN17112023000193011044ID1107446129

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search