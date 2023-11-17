Russian Forces Hit Residential Building In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 17, Russian troops hit a residential building in Kherson.

According to the State Emergency Service , last night, the Russians massively shelled Kherson, explosions were heard throughout the city.

The invaders fired 43 shells from various types of weapons at city neighborhoods. A warehouse, two cars and two outbuildings caught fire.

A residential building was hit.

Six killed amid 58 Russian attacks onregion over past day

All fires have been extinguished, the State Emergency Service emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops fired 347 shells in Kherson region over the day, killing six people.