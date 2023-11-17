Russian Forces Hit Residential Building In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 17, Russian troops hit a residential building in Kherson.
According to the State Emergency Service , last night, the Russians massively shelled Kherson, explosions were heard throughout the city.
The invaders fired 43 shells from various types of weapons at city neighborhoods. A warehouse, two cars and two outbuildings caught fire. Read also:
A residential building was hit.
Six killed amid 58 Russian attacks on Kherson
region over past day
All fires have been extinguished, the State Emergency Service emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops fired 347 shells in Kherson region over the day, killing six people.
MENAFN17112023000193011044ID1107446129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.