Russia Concerned About Prospect Of Ukraine Deploying Western-Provided Combat Aircraft UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the first time, Russia has likely started using A-50 MAINSTAY D, its Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft, to identify targets over Ukraine for its SA-21 long-range ground-based air defence missile system.

The UK Ministry of Defence said this in an intelligence update posted on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that this adds to MAINSTAY's core mission of co-ordinating fighter aircraft.

There is a realistic possibility that Russia will accept more risk by flying MAINSTAY closer to the front-line in order to effectively carry out its new role, the report says.

“Russia has likely expedited integrating MAINSTAY and SA-21 partially because it is concerned about the prospect of Ukraine deploying Western-provided combat aircraft. There is a realistic possibility that Russia will accept more risk by flying MAINSTAY closer to the front-line in order to effectively carry out its new role,” the British intelligence said.

As reported, on November 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Netherlands and Prime Minister Mark Rutte for supporting Ukraine, including sending five F-16 aircraft that had already arrived in Romania.

On November 10, the Commander of the Dutch Armed Forces, General Onno Eichelsheim, announced that all the promised F-16 fighters would be sent to Romania by the end of the year to train Ukrainian pilots, a total of 12-18 aircraft.

A training center for F-16 jet pilots has already started operating in Romania, where Ukrainian defenders will be trained.

Photo: Wikipedia