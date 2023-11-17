US Unable To Prevent Armenian Propaganda Machine From Infiltrating Capitol - Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The United
States has been unable to prevent the Armenian propaganda from
infiltrating the Capitol. Recent hearings in the U.S. House Foreign
Affairs Committee perfectly illustrate how rotten and corrupt the
legislative branch of the U.S. government is, US expert and scholar
on the geopolitics of Eurasia Peter Tase told Trend .
Armenian lobbying organizations are fanning the flames of war in
the South Caucasus and are actively engaged in a disinformation
campaign. Such public hearings before the House Foreign Affairs
Committee have called into question the impartiality of the U.S.
position on current regional issues. The U.S. Congress should
recognize the fact that the Armenian government is run by
incompetent bureaucrats.
Washington invests millions of dollars in independent
intelligence analysis. But the penetration of the Armenian
propaganda machine into the Capitol shows the ineffectiveness of US
intelligence agencies in preventing members of Congress from
becoming victims of Armenia's disinformation campaign against
Azerbaijan, which has been the United States' most reliable
strategic ally for the past 33 years.
Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry gave a tough response
to the biased statements of US Assistant Secretary of State James
O'Brien at the hearings of the Subcommittee on Europe of the
Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives,
held on November 15, 2023.
"We consider the hearings and delivered remarks as a blow to the
Azerbaijan-US relations in bilateral and multilateral formats. The
groundless accusations voiced against Azerbaijan are irrelevant and
undermines peace and security in the region," the ministry
said.
Referring to the latest situation in the region and the
circumstances that led to Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist activities,
the State Department representative ignored mentioning the main
problem that caused these actions of Azerbaijan, specifically the
illegal deployment of more than 10,000 soldiers of the Armenian
Armed Forces in Azerbaijani territories contrary to the norms and
principles of international law, as well as the trilateral
statement of November 10, 2020.
MENAFN17112023000187011040ID1107446127
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.