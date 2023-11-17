Azerbaijani, Turkish Mps Talk Regional Issues At Azerbaijani Parliament, Baku Network's Joint Project (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.
Deputies of the
Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev, Sevil
Mikayilova and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijani, Turkish
Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, Deputy Shamil Ayrim,
representing the ruling Justice and Development Party in the Grand
National Assembly of Türkiye, discussed a number of issues of
interest on the Baku Network platform, Trend reports.
The discussions held via teleconference focused on regional
issues, Turkish-Azerbaijani relations of friendship and
brotherhood, the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, and
in particular the process of normalization of relations and peace
between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
VIDEO:
