Azerbaijani, Turkish Mps Talk Regional Issues At Azerbaijani Parliament, Baku Network's Joint Project (PHOTO/VIDEO)

The discussions held via teleconference focused on regional issues, Turkish-Azerbaijani relations of friendship and brotherhood, the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, and in particular the process of normalization of relations and peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

