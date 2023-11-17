Turkmenistan And China Discuss Promising Areas Of Bilateral Strategic Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 17. Turkmenistan and China discussed promising areas of bilateral
strategic cooperation, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed between the Deputy Chairman of the
Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
Rashid Meredov and the delegation of the People's Republic of China
headed by a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central
Committee, Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Committee of
the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Ma Xingrui.
During the meeting, the parties discussed priority areas of
strategic interstate cooperation, built on a long-term, mutually
beneficial basis.
At the same time, they exchanged views on the implementation of
the agreements reached following the results of the Turkmen-Chinese
high-level talks held earlier, as well as during the recent working
visit to China of President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who took part in the Third 'One Belt,
One Road' Forum held in Beijing.
Noting the importance of further expanding the multifaceted
bilateral partnership, the meeting participants expressed
confidence that the current visit of the Chinese delegation will
serve to establish closer cooperation with the largest region of
China – the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and establish ties in
the fields of agriculture, trade, energy, medicine, education,
culture and tourism.
Meanwhile, at the beginning of September this year, President of
the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov,
during a meeting in Ashgabat with the President of the Japanese
University of Tsukuba Kyosuke Nagata, stressed that in recent
years, Turkmen-Japanese relations have been actively developing in
trade, economic, political, social, cultural, humanitarian and
other spheres.
MENAFN17112023000187011040ID1107446125
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.