Turkmenistan And China Discuss Promising Areas Of Bilateral Strategic Co-Op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 17. Turkmenistan and China discussed promising areas of bilateral strategic cooperation, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the delegation of the People's Republic of China headed by a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Committee of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Ma Xingrui.

During the meeting, the parties discussed priority areas of strategic interstate cooperation, built on a long-term, mutually beneficial basis.

At the same time, they exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached following the results of the Turkmen-Chinese high-level talks held earlier, as well as during the recent working visit to China of President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who took part in the Third 'One Belt, One Road' Forum held in Beijing.

Noting the importance of further expanding the multifaceted bilateral partnership, the meeting participants expressed confidence that the current visit of the Chinese delegation will serve to establish closer cooperation with the largest region of China – the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and establish ties in the fields of agriculture, trade, energy, medicine, education, culture and tourism.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of September this year, President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during a meeting in Ashgabat with the President of the Japanese University of Tsukuba Kyosuke Nagata, stressed that in recent years, Turkmen-Japanese relations have been actively developing in trade, economic, political, social, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.