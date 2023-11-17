Jordan Urges UNSC Resolution 2712 Application

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi said on Friday Israeli occupation must stop breaking international law and apply international legitimacy resolution, the latest of which is the recently passed United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2713.

Al-Safadi made the call during a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

He called for necessarily halting the ongoing war immediately and warned of its catastrophic humanitarian, security and political consequences, according to the ministry.

Blinken, for his part, voiced his country's concern about the injury of seven medics of the Jordanian field Hospital in Gaza in an Israeli airstrike, urging the necessary provision of protection for medics and civilians.

He also underlined Jordan's significant role in delivering humanitarian and relief aid to the population of Gaza, reiterating the country's commitment to achieving permanent peace on the basis of the bi-state solution. (end)

