Prime Minister Arrives In Manama On Official Visit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani arrived on Friday in Manama, in the Kingdom of Bahrain on an official visit.
Upon his arrival at Sakhir Air Base, the Prime Minister was welcomed by HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Governor of the Southern Governorate, and HE Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
