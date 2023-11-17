(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) EDGE Signs MoU with Calidus to Integrate Smart Weapons onto B-250

. EDGE and Calidus will collaborate on the integration of a range of UAE-made smart weapons onto the locally-produced B-250 light attack aircraft

Abu Dhabi, UAE: 17 November, 2023 – EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Calidus, a UAE-based provider of next-generation aeronautical and land systems, signed an MoU at Dubai Airshow to integrate EDGE precision-guided munition (PGM) and guided-glide weapon (GGW) solutions onto the B-250 light attack aircraft, and other Calidus platforms.

Hamad Al Marar, President of EDGE Group's Missiles & Weapons cluster, said:“We are proud to work with Calidus on this integration initiative, and to provide high technology smart weapons to B-250 end-users. The opportunity will offer a range of versatile precision strike solutions, and complement the B-250's multirole capabilities. We look forward to presenting a dynamic and advanced armed light attack aircraft, made in the UAE, and to enhancing our collaboration with Calidus in the future.”

The MoU marks a significant effort by both companies towards growing the UAE's aerospace industry, while paving the way for future UAE-made solutions.

Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, CEO of Calidus, said:“We are proud and excited to collaborate with EDGE in the integration of the smart weapons onto the technologically advanced B-250 light attack aircraft, that is completely designed, developed and manufactured by UAE national company based in Abu Dhabi, Calidus. Which also offers land-based solutions and products. The B-250 light attack aircraft is a leading-edge missionized digital aircraft, enabling an easy deep integration to the smart weapons into the aircraft mission system. This deep integration allows for the execution of various strike mission in real time.”

The smart weapons designated for integration, from EDGE entity HALCON, a regional leader in the design and production of guided weapons systems and beyond, include the DESERT STING family of GGWs, and THUNDER family of cost-effective, short-range PGMs.

The Calidus B-250 is a single-engine turbo-prop, tandem-seat, light attack aircraft that features multi-role capabilities for missions such as close air support, persistent air support, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, counterinsurgency, and basic and advanced training.

Attendees of the Dubai Airshow can visit EDGE and its portfolio of companies at indoor stand 520 and outdoor stand S49 at Dubai World Central.



