Seychelles: Vice President Afif Arrives In Maldives To Attend The Inauguration Of The New President

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Vice President, Mr. Ahmed Afif arrived in Maldives yesterday where he is representing the Seychelles Head of State, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of the Republic of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, which is scheduled for today.

The solemn ceremony will also witness the Vice President, Mr. Uz Hussain Mohamed Latheef assume office.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.