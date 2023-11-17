Seychelles: Vice President Afif Arrives In Maldives To Attend The Inauguration Of The New President

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
The Vice President, Mr. Ahmed Afif arrived in Maldives yesterday where he is representing the Seychelles Head of State, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of the Republic of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, which is scheduled for today.
The solemn ceremony will also witness the Vice President, Mr. Uz Hussain Mohamed Latheef assume office.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.
MENAFN17112023002747001784ID1107445995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.