Wisdom Teeth Professionals Achieves A Milestone Of Over 20,000 Wisdom Teeth Removed

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sydney, New South Wales (forpressrelease ) November 17, 2023 - Wisdom Teeth Removal Sydney, a leading dental practice, announces a significant milestone - they have successfully removed over 20,000 wisdom teeth. This remarkable achievement reflects the practice's unwavering commitment to providing high-quality wisdom teeth removal near me and making a positive impact on the lives of their patients.



Wisdom teeth Sydney, also known as third molars, often require extraction due to various dental issues, including impaction, crowding, or infection. Over the years, Wisdom Teeth Removal Sydney has established itself as a trusted and expert provider in the field of oral surgery, with a dedicated team of skilled oral surgeons and dental professionals.



A spokesperson said,“"We are thrilled to have reached this incredible milestone of removing over 20,000 wisdom teeth. It is a testament to our team's dedication, expertise, and the trust our patients have placed in us. Our priority is your comfort and a stress-free experience. We take pride in our advanced facilities and cutting-edge dental technology, which allow us to provide safe and efficient wisdom teeth removal procedures.”



The dental practice is a member of the Australian Dental Association, which shows their commitment to high quality dental care. Over the years, their qualified dental experts have been offering everything from simple tooth extractions to surgical wisdom teeth removal Sydney. Their team also recommends the best anaesthesia method for a stress-free experience.



“Our team of experienced professionals will carefully assess your unique needs and design personalised treatment plans tailored to your specific situation. If you're concerned about your wisdom teeth and the associated discomfort, worry no more! At our dental clinic we specialise in safe and gentle wisdom teeth removal in Sydney. With years of experience, we utilise the latest techniques and tools to ensure a comfortable procedure,” the spokesperson said.



The base wisdom teeth removal cost in Sydney for all four wisdom teeth is $970. However, the dental clinic specified that this cost could vary based on several factors including the type of impaction, complexity, expertise of the dentist, and more. Patients shall book a consultation by filling out a form on the clinic's website or by making a phone call.



About:



Wisdom Teeth Professionals offer safe and efficient wisdom teeth removal procedures for over 15 years. To know more, visit



Contact Name: Paulo Pinho

Address:

Level 2, 9 York Street

Sydney

New South Wales

Australia 2000

Phone: 1300 217 858



###

Company :-Wisdom Teeth Professionals

User :- Paulo Pinho

Email :

Phone :-1300217858

Url :-