EBRD's Renaud-Basso To Visit Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. President of the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile
Renaud-Basso is set to embark on avisit to Türkiye, Trend reports.
The four-day visit, starting on November 20, will involve
high-level meetings with senior officials, private-sector clients,
civil society organizations, and international partners.
The president's program includes a visit to the
earthquake-affected region, where she will meet with clients, local
governing bodies, visit temporary accommodations, and engage with
representatives from civil society organizations actively involved
in the region.
"Türkiye is one of our key markets and gateway for trade for
many of our countries of operations, so we are absolutely committed
to supporting the country's vibrant private sector and its
sustainable economic development. I very much look forward to
valuable discussions with my hosts, as well as to visiting the
earthquake-affected area. I believe the partnership between the
EBRD and Türkiye will provide for greener, more resilient
reconstruction in the affected region. Ahead of COP28 next month, I
also very much look forward to discussing how EBRD can accelerate
the decarbonisation of the most emitting sectors of Türkiye which
is critical for Türkiye to meet its carbon neutrality commitment by
2053," President Renaud-Basso said prior to the visit.
Türkiye stands as one of the EBRD's major markets, with the Bank
channeling over 19.2 billion euros into 431 projects since its
inception in 2009. Over 90 percent of this investment has been
directed towards the private sector.
The Bank has unveiled a 1.5 billion euros investment initiative
for the region, designed to mitigate the economic repercussions of
the earthquake occured earlier this year. Within this plan is the
600 million euros Disaster Response Framework, marking the first
deployment of such a framework in the EBRD regions. This framework
aims to assist affected companies and individuals, offering new
lending opportunities for businesses involved in the recovery and
reconstruction efforts in the affected area.
