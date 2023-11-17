Azerbaijan's Liberated Fuzuli City Hosting First Employment Fair

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) FUZULI, Azerbaijan, November 17 . The first job
fair is taking place in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, Trend's Karabakh Bureau
reports.
The fair, organized by the Karabakh Regional Branch of the
Azerbaijan Public Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and
Social Protection of the Population, is being held at School No. 1
named after Mirza Ulugbek.
Personnel of the Special Representative Office of the President
of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic
region (except the Shusha district), officials, managers of
departments, enterprises, and organizations, as well as public
representatives, are taking part in the event organized for the
first time in the liberated territories.
The fair features about 200 job vacancies at more than 20
enterprises, along with detailed information about job
opportunities in the liberated territories.
Previously, 150 residents of Azerbaijan's Aghali village were
employed with the support of the Public Employment Agency. In
addition, within the framework of the "Great Return" program, about
40 residents of Talish village in Azerbaijan's Tartar district have
already been provided with employment.
Work has also begun to attract residents who have returned to
Lachin to active employment programs.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN17112023000187011040ID1107445984
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.