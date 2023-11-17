Azerbaijan's Liberated Fuzuli City Hosting First Employment Fair

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) FUZULI, Azerbaijan, November 17 . The first job fair is taking place in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

The fair, organized by the Karabakh Regional Branch of the Azerbaijan Public Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, is being held at School No. 1 named after Mirza Ulugbek.

Personnel of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except the Shusha district), officials, managers of departments, enterprises, and organizations, as well as public representatives, are taking part in the event organized for the first time in the liberated territories.

The fair features about 200 job vacancies at more than 20 enterprises, along with detailed information about job opportunities in the liberated territories.

Previously, 150 residents of Azerbaijan's Aghali village were employed with the support of the Public Employment Agency. In addition, within the framework of the "Great Return" program, about 40 residents of Talish village in Azerbaijan's Tartar district have already been provided with employment.

Work has also begun to attract residents who have returned to Lachin to active employment programs.

