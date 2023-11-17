Border Blockade: Queues Of Trucks In Transcarpathia Have Increased In Slovak Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Transcarpathia, customs records an increase in the queue of trucks at the Slovak border due to trucks from the Polish direction.

This was reported in a comment to Ukrinform by the spokeswoman for the Transcarpathian Customs Victoria Sengetovska.

"As of yesterday, November 16, we had 900 vehicles at the Uzhhorod checkpoint on the Slovak border. The queue is gradually moving - we are clearing 250 cars, this figure reflects our capacity per day. The number of vehicles crossing the border per day has not changed," she said.

According to the spokeswoman, trucks continue to arrive from checkpoints on the Polish border, so the queue is growing.

"From Volyn, Yahodyn, they need to travel an additional 600 kilometers. Those who didn't go to Krakivets have to make an additional 300 km circle. But on the Polish border, drivers stand in lines for two weeks, while here, on the Slovak border, they can get through in three or four days. That's why they come here," Sengetovska explained the situation.

Transcarpathian customs officers also direct drivers to the Hungarian checkpoint "Tisa", which has greater customs capacity. However, most drivers choose the Uzhhorod checkpoint on the Slovak border because it adds another 150 kilometers to their route, and there are some restrictions on truck weight on Hungarian highways.

Currently, the Transcarpathian customs office expects the situation with the Polish border to be resolved through EU sanctions. Otherwise, they believe that this wave will go further and Slovakia and Hungary will also join Poland.

Yesterday, Slovakian carriers joined the Poles in a protest, stopping Ukrainian trucks from entering their country from 2 to 3 p.m. However, according to the Transcarpathian customs office, this action did not affect the work of the customs office - 250 trucks crossed the border yesterday, as it always has been the case.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began blocking the movement of freight transport from Poland towards Ukraine at the Yagodyn-Dorokhusk, Krakivets-Korchova, and Rava-Ruska-Krebenne checkpoints.

