Russia Strengthens Presence And Control Over ZNPP - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Reports from Ukraine and the IAEA indicate that Russia's presence and exclusive control over the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP are increasing.

Ukraine said that the occupation of ZNPP has led to equipment and maintenance failures that threaten the safety of the plant. On November 16, NNEGC Energoatom reported that the Russians had switched the 5th power unit of the temporarily occupied ZNPP to a "hot" state, which led to a leak of boric acid solution that got into all the reactor steam generators.

NNEGC Energoatom reported that the incompetence of the Russian authorities at ZNPP in bringing the reactors from a "cold shutdown" to a "hot shutdown" led to a leak of radioactive coolant from the first to the second circuit of reactor No. 4 and a similar situation with reactor No. 6.

In addition, Russia's incompetent actions led to a temporary shutdown of reactor No. 6 on November 14, forcing the reactor to switch to emergency diesel generators. Energoatom said that the equipment at ZNPP is constantly degrading and the frequency of such dangerous incidents is increasing.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA ) has not yet commented on these incidents, but on November 13 expressed concern about the scope and effectiveness of maintenance of ZNPP safety systems and its own ability to control its operation.

"Reports from Ukraine and the IAEA indicate that Russia's presence and exclusive control over ZNPP is increasing, suggesting that such failures could worsen under the ongoing Russian occupation," ISW analysts said.

As Ukrinform reported, ZNPP has been under occupation since March 4, 2022. During this time, the Russians have repeatedly violated the principles of nuclear safety by deploying military equipment on the territory of ZNPP, mining the territory and terrorizing the plant personnel.

Since the beginning of the seizure of Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russians, 7 complete blackouts have occurred there.