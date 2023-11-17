U.S. Ready To Provide Ukraine With Up To $500M To Strengthen Energy System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States will continue to strengthen the resilience of Ukraine's energy system, which is under threat of Russian strikes, and plans to allocate about $500 million more for this purpose.

This was announced during a press briefing by Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Geoffrey Pyatt, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The United States has already provided more than $520 million in energy assistance to Ukraine. Another $500 million is on the way, the U.S. official said.

He clarified that these funds are aimed mainly at meeting urgent needs, including the search for new transformers and capacities to restore the energy infrastructure destroyed by the Russians.

Vladimir Putin tried to turn winter cold into a weapon and use winter as a tool to break the will of the Ukrainian people. He will fail, Pyatt emphasized.

At the same time, he said, the U.S. is working with the Ukrainian government to develop a decentralized energy system that is fully integrated with Europe, more sustainable and much more environmentally friendly.

As Ukrinform reported, last month, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that the United States had allocated $522 million to restore and protect Ukraine's energy sector.