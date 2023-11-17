Russians Continue To Violate Equipment Operation Requirements At ZNPP - Energoatom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The invaders continue to violate the technical requirements for the operation of equipment at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, primarily at power units 2, 4 and 6.

According to Ukrinform, Energoatom reported this.

"At the temporarily occupied ZNPP, the Russian invaders continue to violate the technical requirements for equipment operation. This applies primarily to power units 2, 4, and 6 of ZNPP. Although the occupiers do not comply with a number of technological requirements designed to ensure safe and correct operation of the equipment at other power units as well," the statement said.

For example, the Russians use Russian-made oil for the backup diesel power plant, which foams intensively when heated. This leads to a decrease in system pressure and automatic shutdown of diesel generators.

This, together with attempts to transfer the power units of ZNPP from a safe "cold" state to a "hot" state, is a gross violation of the requirements of Ukraine's nuclear legislation and increases the likelihood of a radiation accident.

As reported, despite the leakage of reagents from the first reactor circuit to the second in unit 5 of ZNPP, the Russians are not putting it into a "cold" state.