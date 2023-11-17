Azerbaijan Wins Sweden In Qualifying Match For UEFA EURO 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan has won against Sweden at the UEFA EURO 2024
qualifying in Baku.
Azerbaijan's captain, Emin Mahmudov scored two goals. The last
came in the 89th minute, when he set up the goalkeeper with a shot
from half the field. Renat Dadashov scored the third goal for
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The match score was 3:0 in favour of the national team. The
victory was Azerbaijan`s second in the European Championship
qualifiers. They are in fourth place, behind Sweden due to a worse
goal difference, going into the final round.
The UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying tournament is a football
competition that is being played from March 2023 to March 2024 to
determine the 23 UEFA member men's national teams that will join
the automatically qualified host team Germany in the UEFA Euro 2024
final tournament
A total of 53 UEFA member associations entered the qualifying
process.
