Azerbaijan Wins Sweden In Qualifying Match For UEFA EURO 2024

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has won against Sweden at the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying in Baku.

Azerbaijan's captain, Emin Mahmudov scored two goals. The last came in the 89th minute, when he set up the goalkeeper with a shot from half the field. Renat Dadashov scored the third goal for Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The match score was 3:0 in favour of the national team. The victory was Azerbaijan`s second in the European Championship qualifiers. They are in fourth place, behind Sweden due to a worse goal difference, going into the final round.

The UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying tournament is a football competition that is being played from March 2023 to March 2024 to determine the 23 UEFA member men's national teams that will join the automatically qualified host team Germany in the UEFA Euro 2024 final tournament

A total of 53 UEFA member associations entered the qualifying process.