Azerbaijan Represented At Int'l Cultural Forum In Russia

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli is expected to meet
with his Russian counterpart Olga Lyubimova as part of the 9th
International Cultural Forum in St. Petersburg.
The minister will get acquainted with the Azerbaijani hall in
the State Hermitage and the space for the monument to the prominent
composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, Azernews reports.
Adil Karimli is scheduled to participate in the plenary session
of the forum, and speak at the event called "Cultural sovereignty
as the basis of state identity".
Delegations from 73 countries, as well as culture ministers from
30 countries, are participating in the forum, which provides a
unique platform for various discussions and the exchange of
ideas.
The event program consists of 9 thematic blocks, including
cinema, theatre, museums, artificial intelligence, and other
topics.
The forum will feature a ceremonial presentation of the
Hermitage Award.
The forum program includes the following units: Getting to Know
History Via Culture; Artificial Intelligence: a Threat or a Benefit
for Culture; and Traditional Culture as a Foundation for Building a
Civilised Society.
