Preparations For Winter Weather Continue In Baku

Preparation for winter weather in the winter season continues in
accordance with the approved action plans in all districts of Baku, Azernews reports.
The press service of the Baku City Executive Power reports that,
first of all, special equipment for city and district utilities has
been prepared, repair works have been carried out in a number of
residential and non-residential buildings, and additional measures
have been taken.
In order to control the work done, the Baku City Executive Power
appointed a person responsible for each district. Together with
representatives of local executive bodies, they regularly ensure
the implementation of measures to prepare for snowy weather in the
districts and check the status of the implementation of the tasks
set and work done.
Within the framework of these works, in order to discuss issues
of preparation for winter snow weather in Nasimi, Yasamal, and
Narimanov districts of the capital, an operative meeting was held
with the participation of officials of Baku City Executive Power,
district administration, communal enterprises, departments and
organisations, heads of educational institutions and other relevant
institutions, as well as representatives of the private sector.
During the consultations, the report of the head of each direction
was heard.
It was noted that each institution in the regions should know
their duties in the winter months, be able to promptly eliminate
emerging problems, and create a sufficient stock of salt and
necessary inverters on site.
It was noted that each organisation should actively participate
in the implementation of seasonal preparations and take appropriate
measures to clear the adjacent territory from snow and ice during
precipitation.
In addition to the equipment of municipal institutions, it was
decided to involve the existing equipment of departments,
organisations, municipalities, and private institutions in the snow
removal work.
During the consultations, the specific division of
responsibilities between the institutions in the regions was
determined, and tasks were given to the responsible persons. At the
same time, the heads of catering companies, private institutions,
and representatives of the public were invited to take direct part
in cleaning their territories in accordance with the rules adopted
in European countries on winter days.
