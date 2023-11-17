Azerbaijan Discussed Possibilities Of Cooperation With Windeurope Association

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov received a delegation led by
the WindEurope Association's executive director, Giles Dixon, Azernews reports.
Referring to the Ministry, the meeting discussed the prospects
of cooperation with the Association in the field of wind energy, as
well as the transmission of electricity produced in the Caspian Sea
to Europe through the "Green Energy Corridor". The participation of
European companies and members of the Association as developers or
investors in projects to be implemented in our country, as well as
the possibilities of the production of wind power plants in
Azerbaijan, were considered.
The Minister informed the guest about the reforms and projects
implemented in Azerbaijan's energy sector, the goals of
decarbonization, increasing the share of renewable energy sources
in the country's energy balance, and the work done within the
framework of international cooperation in the direction of
exports.
The minister noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to
the development of wind energy utilisation, which has rich
potential in the Caspian Sea and coastal areas, and many advanced
energy companies have shown great interest in this area.
Giles Dixon gave information on the activities of the
association. Against the background of the growing demand for
electricity in Europe, the importance of the implementation of the
"Green Energy Corridor" was emphasised. He informed that
"WindEurope" is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan towards the
expansion of relations with European companies in the field of the
development and utilisation of wind energy potential.
