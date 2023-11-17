Three Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Occupation Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Three Palestinians fell martyred and seven others were injured early Friday as Israeli occupation forces attacked a group of people at Jenin refugee camp, north of the occupied West Bank.

Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin said in a press release that it has received three martyrs and seven others injured in a new Israeli occupation attack.

Using special units and armored bulldozers, Israeli occupation forces launched an incursion into Jenin City, using special units and stormed several neighborhoods of the city and the neighboring refugee camp, reported Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

They besieged Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, interrogating medical staff and creating a tense atmosphere, it said.

Israeli occupation forces have been launching barbaric atrocities on the besieged Gaza Strip, targeting defenseless civilians, hospitals and schools, since October 7th, resulting in the martyrdom of more than 11,000 Palestinians, including women, children and old people. (end)

nq









