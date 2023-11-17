Nicaragua And China Seal Historic Trade Deal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nicaragua's National Assembly has approved a groundbreaking Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China.



This marks a new chapter in Nicaragua's history, focusing on revolution and evolution.



The National Assembly announced that this unanimous decision will encourage investment and economic growth.



It also aims to ensure fair and balanced trade, respecting both nations' sovereignty. The agreement is a significant boost for Nicaragua's economy.



It promises better living conditions for Nicaraguan families. The FTA is expected to double Nicaragua's trade with other countries.



This opens new paths for both trade and investment. Small and medium-sized businesses gain special attention in this FTA.



It offers them opportunities to grow and contribute to the national economy. The deal represents both countries' desire for equal socio-economic progress.



It challenges traditional power dynamics in international agreements.







Nicaragua's Vice President, Rosario Murillo, also praised the FTA. On Multinoticias Canal 4 , she stated the deal enhances investment and growth.



It promotes trade that is just and equal. Murillo stressed the agreement's foundation of mutual respect and recognition of each nation's sovereignty.

Background

This trade deal with China is a key move for Nicaragua, diversifying its global partnerships. It reflects a shift from traditional economic ties, primarily with the Americas and Europe.



Historically, Nicaragua has sought to expand its international trade relationships. This FTA with China is a major step in that direction.



Comparatively, similar agreements have boosted economies of other nations engaging with China. Such deals often lead to increased exports and foreign investment.



For Nicaragua, this could mean enhanced global presence and economic stability.



The FTA also aligns with China's broader strategy of expanding influence in Latin America. It represents China's growing role as a key trade partner in the region.



This agreement clearly indicates Nicaragua's strategic move towards more diverse and balanced global economic relations.

