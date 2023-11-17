Venezuela And Russia Strengthen Ties Away From Dollar

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela and Russia are progressing towards decreasing their dependence on the US dollar to strengthen their financial and economic ties.



On Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil made this announcement. He shared details of his meeting in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.



Both ministers agreed to improve financial communications between their central banks in this meeting.



This step is crucial for enhancing their economic cooperation. Additionally, Gil highlighted the full implementation of Russia's Mir payment system across Venezuela.



This move facilitates trade between the two countries using their currencies. Gil further mentioned Venezuela's intention to join the BRICS group soon.



This plan was well-received by Lavrov, indicating a strengthening bond between the two nations.



Lavrov expressed support for Venezuela's active participation in this international partnership.







Moreover, Gil conveyed Venezuela's support for Russia in seeking the lifting of international sanctions.



He stressed that such measures won't undermine the sovereignty of either nation.



He confidently stated that Venezuela and Russia will protect their bilateral relations against any external pressures.



Finally, Gil noted that both countries have reached key agreements. These agreements are designed to counteract Western sanctions.



This collaboration is a testament to their growing alliance and mutual support in the international arena.

Background

This development in Venezuelan-Russian relations marks a significant geopolitical shift. Both nations have historically relied on the US dollar in global trade.



This move towards de-dollarization reflects a growing trend among certain countries. It's a response to the global economic landscape and political dynamics.



The full implementation of Russia's Mir payment system in Venezuela is a strategic step. It not only facilitates bilateral trade but also bypasses the traditional banking systems.



This can be seen as an attempt to create a more autonomous financial environment.



Joining the BRICS group would further integrate Venezuela into an emerging economic bloc.



This bloc challenges the traditional Western-dominated financial systems. Such a move signals Venezuela's intent to diversify its international partnerships.



The agreements to counteract Western sanctions show a proactive approach by both countries.



They are crafting strategies to mitigate the impact of these sanctions on their economies. This indicates a new phase of economic and political cooperation.

